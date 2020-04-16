Report: 2011 Warriors Tried to Trade Steph Curry, Klay Thompson for Chris Paul

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' dynasty may have never materialized if a blockbuster trade had gone through in 2011.

In his new book, The Victory Machine, Ethan Sherwood Strauss of The Athletic reported the Warriors attempted to land Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets (h/t Pro Basketball Talk's Dan Feldman). Golden State's trade package included Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"It was far from the only time Curry was shopped, but in this instance, the deal was very close to completion," Strauss wrote. "Myers made the offer and Hornets GM Dell Demps was receptive."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported in 2017 (h/t RealGM) that Paul informed both the Warriors and Boston Celtics he wouldn't sign an extension if they had acquired him from New Orleans.

Strauss' report echoed what Sam Amick noted for Sports Illustrated in December 2011. Golden State put Curry, Thompson and 2010 first-round pick Ekpe Udoh on the table. Upon getting Paul, the Warriors then planned to waive Andris Biedrins and sign Tyson Chandler to a four-year contract.

Paul eventually went to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the New York Knicks added Chandler in a three-team sign-and-trade.

Strauss wrote the Hornets were one of a few teams that could've acquired Curry and Thompson:

"The Hornets weren't the only organization to narrowly lose out on the deal of a lifetime. According to one GM, 'The Warriors were blind lucky that they were unsuccessful in trading Steph and Klay together for the stars they offered them together for,' he said. 'There were many, many people they tried to get and failed.'"

Three years after their pursuit of Paul, the Warriors made a run at Kevin Love, who was forging an exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thompson would've gone the other way.

Majority owner Joe Lacob famously proclaimed in March 2016 that Golden State was "light-years ahead" of its counterparts in the NBA in terms of forward planning and team building.

Of course, it helps to have a little luck.

It's hard to imagine the Warriors would put Curry and Thompson together in any trade.

Curry was only approaching his third season in 2011-12. His first two years were encouraging but not otherworldly.

Thompson was still a rookie, and even by the time he was linked to the Timberwolves in 2014, he still hadn't ascended to All-Star status.

Perhaps the Warriors would've found a way to win multiple titles with a roster built around Paul. However, it's hard to see how they would've achieved the success they have enjoyed with the Splash Brothers.