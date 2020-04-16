Ranking the Luckiest NBA Champions Since 2000

0 of 6

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

What's luck got to do with it?

If it is winning an NBA title, then maybe a fair amount.

Every champion has been the beneficiary of good fortune. But some catch more good breaks than others.

Before going any further, it's worth noting that being lucky is by no means synonymous with being undeserving. Some of the teams presented here are among the best we've seen over the past two decades.

This is all about examining title treks to see which were nudged just a bit more by luck than others. That's sort of a catch-all, tough-to-define term, but it includes everything from health and competition to comebacks and miracle shots. The six teams—which, again, deserve the championship banners in their home arenas—selected were each ranked by the amount of luck they received along the way.