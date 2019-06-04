NBA Refutes Claim LeBron James, Andre Iguodala Tied in 2015 Finals MVP Voting

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The NBA is disputing a claim made by Nick Wright on FS1's First Things First that LeBron James and Andre Iguodala tied for MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Wright said Tuesday that members of the media got together to give Iguodala three votes that originally went to Stephen Curry to break a 4-4 tie between Iguodala and James for the award.

Tim Frank, NBA senior vice president of basketball communications, said on Twitter nothing of the sort ever happened:

Iguodala's MVP has been an ongoing topic of conversation for four years. Draymond Green credited him with saving the series for the Warriors after head coach Steve Kerr inserted him into the starting lineup before Game 4 with the team trailing 2-1.

James essentially single-handedly carried Cleveland in the series after Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving went down with injuries. He averaged 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the six games, though he shot just 39.8 percent, with Iguodala as his primary defender.

Defense was among the reasons Iguodala was considered the Warriors' most important player in the series, ahead of Curry. He was a solid offensive contributor with 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and shot 52.1 percent overall.

Curry, who has yet to win a Finals MVP in his career, would have been a worthy recipient of the award. He led the Warriors with 26.0 points and 6.3 assists in six games.

Regardless of the conspiracy theories about what may or may not have happened with the voting, Iguodala still has the hardware.