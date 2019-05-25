2019 NBA Title Odds: Warriors Open as Heavy Favorites over Raptors in Finals

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are heading to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year, and they are unsurprisingly favored to beat the Toronto Raptors:

Golden State is coming off a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals and have won three of the last four NBA titles. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green leading the way, they have a dangerous squad regardless of whether Kevin Durant returns from his calf strain.

On the other hand, they have a new type of competition in the Raptors—compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers of the past four years.

Toronto is a quality defensive team—ranked fifth in the league in efficiency by Basketball Reference—with a deep lineup full of players who can make big contributions on both ends. Kawhi Leonard is also playing as well as anyone in basketball, coming off a huge effort in Game 6 on Saturday with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists in the clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Raptors a +260 (bet $100 to win $260) going into the finals, bettors could get some quality value in the underdogs.