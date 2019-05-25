2019 NBA Title Odds: Warriors Open as Heavy Favorites over Raptors in Finals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 25: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors drives through the paint during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Turenne/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are heading to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year, and they are unsurprisingly favored to beat the Toronto Raptors:

Golden State is coming off a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals and have won three of the last four NBA titles. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green leading the way, they have a dangerous squad regardless of whether Kevin Durant returns from his calf strain.

On the other hand, they have a new type of competition in the Raptors—compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers of the past four years.

Toronto is a quality defensive team—ranked fifth in the league in efficiency by Basketball Reference—with a deep lineup full of players who can make big contributions on both ends. Kawhi Leonard is also playing as well as anyone in basketball, coming off a huge effort in Game 6 on Saturday with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists in the clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Raptors a +260 (bet $100 to win $260) going into the finals, bettors could get some quality value in the underdogs.

