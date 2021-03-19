    Chris Carson, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $24.6M Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during a game between Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

    The Seattle Seahawks and running back Chris Carson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24.625 million deal on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Schefter noted the deal voids after two years.

    The 26-year-old has emerged as Seattle's feature back, rushing for at least 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns between the 2018-19 seasons. In 2020, he played in just 12 games, however, rushing for 681 yards and five scores (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while also adding 37 receptions for 287 yards and another four touchdowns. 

    Carson's durability is becoming a concern. His 2019 season was cut short that December because of a fractured hip, taking him out of the postseason.

    The Seahawks are banking on Carson returning to full strength in 2021, giving him a major financial commitment. He was Seattle's most consistent threat at the position in the post-Marshawn Lynch world.

    Rashaad Penny was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, making him the presumed future starter at the time. That never came to fruition. Players like Penny, Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas couldn't offer nearly the same production in 2020 as Carson.

    And now Carson is being paid like a key figure in Seattle's offense going forward.

