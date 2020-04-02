Nuggets Symptom-Free After 14-Day Quarantine During COVID-19 Pandemic

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

An unnamed member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, but after a two-week isolation period, that person is "symptom-free," the team told Mark Medina of USA Today.

No other members of the organization have been tested, though they also underwent a 14-day at-home isolation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

