Nuggets Symptom-Free After 14-Day Quarantine During COVID-19 Pandemic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 23: A generic close look on the logo of the shorts of the Denver Nuggets in the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 23, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

An unnamed member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, but after a two-week isolation period, that person is "symptom-free," the team told Mark Medina of USA Today

No other members of the organization have been tested, though they also underwent a 14-day at-home isolation.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

