Nuggets Symptom-Free After 14-Day Quarantine During COVID-19 Pandemic

Nuggets Symptom-Free After 14-Day Quarantine During COVID-19 PandemicApril 2, 2020
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
An unnamed member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19, but after a two-week isolation period, that person is "symptom-free," the team told Mark Medina of USA Today.
No other members of the organization have been tested, though they also underwent a 14-day at-home isolation.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
LaMelo Buys Australian Team 💰
Ball and his manager Jermaine Jackson have purchased the Illawarra Hawks, the NBL team LaMelo played on in Australia