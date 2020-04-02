College Football Teams with Best Shot to Go Undefeated in 2020

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Going undefeated in college football is hard.

Now, for my next pointer, I'll tell you water is wet.

Not only do you have to field an elite team and make very few mistakes, but you also have to throw in a lot of luck most of the time.

Last year, only one Division I Football Bowl Subdivision team accomplished that: the national champion LSU Tigers. Clemson did have a spotless record until it ran into the Bayou Buzzsaw and the Tiger King Joe Burrow.

There weren't any mythical national champions like Central Florida and no additional banners hung other than the one that mattered. Coach Ed Orgeron's Tigers were one of the most dominant teams in recent memory.

So, who has a chance to follow suit in 2020?

There aren't that many, and even out of the few who do, a handful of them are long shots. Really, though, aren't they all? Out of those few, a handful are in smaller conferences and, therefore, have a remote chance to play in the College Football Playoff.

Using difficulty of schedule, recent resumes and, most importantly, the talent level of the team returning in 2020, let's take a look at the college football teams that have the best shot at going undefeated.