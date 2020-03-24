NCAA Shuts Down Trevor Lawrence, Girlfriend Marissa Mowry's COVID-19 Fundraiser

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry said NCAA rules have stopped them from raising funds to aid in coronavirus relief, per Matt Connolly of The State.

Mowry, a soccer player at Division II Anderson University, set up a GoFundMe page for COVID-19 relief, raising $2,670, but Mowry announced Monday on her Instagram account that she was forced to shut it down.

"Unfortunately, though, Trevor cannot be a part of this anymore due to compliance and some rules, so he can't help out anymore," she said in a video. "And also we have to take down the GoFundMe page."

The money they raised will go to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

Mowry encouraged people to donate to those programs directly instead of using the GoFundMe. The pair will also still gather nominations so they can write letters to those directly impacted by the coronavirus and health care workers.

As one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports, Lawrence would be a valuable face of a fundraiser. The quarterback helped the Tigers win a national championship as a freshman in 2018 and led the team back to the title game last year before it lost to LSU.

He has the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy next season behind only Ohio State's Justin Fields, per DraftKings Sportsbook (via B/R Betting).