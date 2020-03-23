Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota's 2-Year, $17.6M Contract Details Revealed

Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota's 2-Year, $17.6M Contract Details RevealedMarch 23, 2020
Marcus Mariota's contract with the Las Vegas Raiders includes a number of incentives based not only on his number of snaps but also his performance over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Mariota will receive $7.5 million guaranteed in the first year. What he earns from there will depend heavily on whether he has replaced Derek Carr as the Raiders' starting quarterback.
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Mariota gets up to $2.4 million if he plays 60% of the snaps in 2020. Another $1.5m is available in per-game playing time and win incentives. Has $10m in those incentives available in 2021. Also $2 million in playoff/Super Bowl incentives each year + $12m in 2021 salary escalator
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: NFL Officials 'Increasingly Pessimistic' About Having Offseason Programs