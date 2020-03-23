Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota's 2-Year, $17.6M Contract Details Revealed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 42-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Marcus Mariota's contract with the Las Vegas Raiders includes a number of incentives based not only on his number of snaps but also his performance over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Mariota will receive $7.5 million guaranteed in the first year. What he earns from there will depend heavily on whether he has replaced Derek Carr as the Raiders' starting quarterback.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

