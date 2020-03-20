Andre Drummond Talks Cavaliers Trade, All-Time UConn Starting 5, More in B/R AMA

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Two-time All-Star Andre Drummond was having a whirlwind 2019-20 season before the NBA suspended games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummond began the year as one of the key players for the Detroit Pistons, who made the playoffs last season for the second time since 2009-10. The 26-year-old was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 6, leaving behind the franchise he spent the first eight seasons of his career with.

Sitting down for a Bleacher Report AMA, Drummond answered questions about his move to Cleveland, being part of the successful lineage of Connecticut Huskies players in the NBA, uncertainty about the NBA season right now and much more.

@_5williams5: How did you feel after getting traded to the Cavaliers?

I was fine, just a new chapter of my life I have to get adjusted. New experience for me. I'd never been traded before, but the transition has been great.

@fitzmagic14: What are your thoughts on the Cavs and the new coaching staff?

Our team is really good. We are starting to get healthy. Outstanding coaching staff. (John) Beilein was a great coach, JB (Bickerstaff) is a hell of a coach, his basketball mind is incredible.

@uhhhh: Would you consider re-signing with the Cavs after the season?

Right now my focus is staying healthy, that's a long ways away. I love being in Cleveland, and I'll come up with a decision when time is right.

@BostonDynasty524: Who is on your all-time UConn starting 5 not including yourself?

Kemba (Walker), Ray Allen, Richard Hamilton, (Emeka) Okafor, (Hasheem) Thabeet.

@ded: From Connecticut here. What was your best memory while you were playing at UConn?

The fanbase. I built such a relationship with the fanbase and the kids around campus. I miss how much we were a family. I still talk to my classmates.

@jl2626: Favorite March Madness memory or moment?

Kemba Walker's whole year, that was my favorite moment watching him play.

@DanK_Eric: What are you doing in quarantine?

Just doing a couple of exercises, getting better at 2K, kinda suck at it, spending time with my family.

@natgee: How would you describe your thoughts on how the rest of the season should play out?

I don't even know. I know how big a deal it is. Safety is key not just for us but for everyone. We shouldn't play until things are right.

@EbeConfetti: Any memories playing against VC or Kobe?

I've had a chance to build a relationship with Vince... With Kobe, he always had one-liners to keep me motivated. An incredible basketball mind but a better person. His message will live forever.

@Miles27: We miss you in Detroit. Can you reflect on your time here in a few brief statements?

My time in Detroit was incredible, being drafted by a team and them sticking with me. I bought a house there so it will always be home. Good things come to an end, and we both had to move on.

@oliverclothesoff: What are the best shows to watch while in quarantine?

I randomly started watching The Circle yesterday. I was making jokes about it, but the show is pretty cool. Breaking Bad, Love is Blind.

@Msilver13: When you were younger who was your idol nba player?

Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaq and Dwight.

@Msilver13: If you could compare yourself to any NBA player in history, who would it be?

Bill Russell or Karl Malone.

@BS25PHI21: Are you and Embiid good now?

We never had a problem, it's basketball I talk a lot of trash. He does it on social media, I do it in the game.

@theMADMANN: If you could play for any team, (past or present), what team would it be and why?

The Bulls team with Jordan, Pippen. Just to see the energy playing with them.

@AMcGee15: What NBA record would you most like to break?

20-20 record.

@Cdawg123: What is your best and worst moment in the NBA?

Every time I step on the court... Worst moment is when I get dunked on, it lingers.

@tensecondhooper: Funniest locker room moment?

When Tobias popcorned Stanley Johnson's car. He was a rookie and he wasn't following instructions. I went out before film and filled up the car with popcorn, butter and salt.

@cbal: If you could play anyone past or present one-on-one who would it be?

Shaq for sure or Wilt Chamberlain.

@BronGOAT23: Who is the player you'd like to dunk on most?

Bradley Beal. Brad and I are childhood friends so I want to get him back.

@LAXXPLAYER: Any tips on making it to the NBA?

Believe in yourself.

@Ril_Berry: Who would win a 3-point contest: You or Steven Adams?

I would definitely win.

@tarantino1: What arena has the best environment in the NBA?

Cleveland, but outside of hometown, I'd say OKC, GSW, Boston.

@ForRudy23: Do you have one player or team that you just love to beat?

Nah, I just enjoy being the underdog. I enjoy beating the most talked about teams, so right now, the Lakers.

@Celtics4Lifer: What is the secret to your rebounding success?

Want to get it more.

@Caispearman03: What's your favorite sneaker in your closet?

Jordan 10s.

@PhillyBoul: What's your favorite cereal?

Reese's Puff.

@Rabih: What's your favorite cheat meal?

Buffalo Wild Wings, anything from there i go crazy for.

@Arrow30: Who is your favorite superhero?

Thor.

@AlexLarsen Which spot had the best food in Storrs?

Chicken spot right below thirsty's @larsen.

@Lacas: How's Cleveland, rate it 1-10

9.

@greenjellyguy: What your favorite song right now?

Oprah's Bank Account by Lil Yachty.

Drummond had eight games with the Cavs to show off his skills before the NBA season was suspended. He was performing right in line with his career numbers, averaging 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds for his new team.

The Cavaliers are still playing the long game in their rebuilding effort, but the potential to have Drummond in the paint with the emergence of Collin Sexton and potential of 2019 first-round pick Darius Garland offers the franchise hope for a turnaround soon.