5-Star CB Jason Marshall Commits to Florida over Alabama, Miami, Clemson, More

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

The Florida Gators are getting an upgrade at cornerback.

Jason Marshall, a 5-star corner from Miami Palmetto High, committed to the team Sunday:

The 6'2" and 180-pound cornerback is considered the No. 2 cornerback in the country, No. 7 player from the state of Florida and the No. 29 player overall in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings.

The recruiting site offered the following scouting report on Marshall:

"A natural athlete with a bounce to his step, which likely stems from his basketball background. Tracks the ball extremely well and doesn't seem to have a problem flipping his hips while running in coverage. Excels on defense but also makes an impact on offense and can score via the return game. Is physical at times, but hasn't been asked to press much in high school. Plays fast for his size, but top-end speed a question mark. Should develop into a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level and projects as a potential Day 2 draft pick."

After a junior season that saw Marshall register 44 tackles, five interceptions and 15 passes broken up, he acknowledged that he still had facets of his game to work on in the future, though he was happy with his overall performance.

"My season was great, could get better at certain things, but overall great," he told Stefan Adams of CanesInsight.com. "I want to work on my hips, hip flexibility, feet, more of my line work."

Building out his frame and refining his technique will be key for Marshall at the next level, especially if he's given a chance to play early in his college career. But his potential is immense, and Florida made a major splash Sunday by securing his commitment.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Florida has already landed a slew of 4-star recruits, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and linebacker Diwun Black. And the team continues to build a strong young core of players after having the ninth-best 2020 recruiting class in 247Sports's composite rankings. Marshall is undoubtedly the crown jewel of this year's group, at least to this point.