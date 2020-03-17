Top Storylines If NBA Jumps Right into 2020 Playoffs

4 of 11

David Dow/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers sat in the sixth spot when the NBA suspended play, but FiveThirtyEight still gives them a 10 percent chance to win the championship. The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are the only teams ahead of them on that scale.

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons at the top of the roster, there's no denying Philadelphia has plenty of talent. The question, which has been magnified this regular season, is whether the talents of those two fit in the same lineups.

As Embiid told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

"I think it's B.S. because when you look at the last couple of years, the last two years we were playing together, it was not a problem. This year it's only a problem because at times our offense has struggled, and I think it's definitely going to be better after the All-Star break. Just look at the last two years what we've been able to do. I think it can work, and it's going to work."

There's some truth to what Embiid is saying.

Over the course of 2017-18 and 2018-19, Philadelphia was plus-11.5 points per 100 possessions when both stars were on the floor. No other alignment involving either player came close to that mark. But in 2019-20, the Simmons-Embiid net rating dropped to 1.0.

Attempting to force a point center (Simmons) and a traditional center (Embiid) to play with another center (Al Horford) was likely the culprit. The Sixers were plus-5.3 points per 100 possessions when the two superstars operated without Horford. But there was enough offensive congestion to cause concern about the long-term fit between Simmons and Embiid.

If that remains a problem through the 2020 postseason, calls to split the duo up will likely get a bit louder.

Philadelphia has the talent to make some noise. It was literally inches from the Finals last season. But starting the playoffs at No. 6 opens up the chance for a first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics.