Every NBA Team's Offseason Outlook If 2019-20 Season Is Over

0 of 30

Chris Elise/Getty Images

On Wednesday, March 11, news broke that shook the sports world to its core.

"The NBA has suspended its season," The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania tweeted after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the following 24 hours, the NCAA called off both its men's and women's basketball tournaments, the NHL suspended play, MLB suspended spring training and millions found themselves glued to TV, computer and smartphone screens thinking, "What's next?"

The answer to that question is unclear, on a number of levels. On Thursday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league's hiatus would last at least 30 days. What happens after that is still a mystery.

That big of a layoff, especially during this late stage of the season, means it's possible 2019-20 is done. Vince Carter, who is set to retire this offseason, put that into perspective.

"Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey," Carter tweeted. "If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years."

There's a real chance the NBA regular season ended Wednesday. And for at least 14 teams, that means the offseason might be here. All 30 likely have at least the corner of an eye toward the playoffs being gone too.

If 2019-20 is over, how is every squad looking for the offseason?