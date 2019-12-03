NBA Trades Based off Latest Buzz: Deals for Iggy, DeRozan, Chris Paul and More

0 of 5

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Cricket sounds continue to infest the NBA's rumor mill.

Trade chatter isn't typically so quiet this time of year. Dec. 15 is fast approaching. Most players who signed contracts over the summer will soon be eligible for relocation. Extra buzz is the standard ahead of this regular-season mile marker.

And yet, the overwhelming amount of player movement over the summer has incited a rumor-mill standstill. Increased parity is a factor, as well. It has now been more than 130 days since the league's last trade—the longest such non-lockout drought since 1968, according to HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky.

Rather than an abundance of buyers-and-sellers talk, we're being treated to just the opposite. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not dangling Kevin Love or Tristan Thompson in deals, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. As of mid-November, the Orlando Magic are reluctant to move Aaron Gordon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. And so on and so forth.

Time is still on the side of trade junkies. Speculation will invariably heat up, even if only by a pittance, before the February deadline. In the interim, we're left to pore over early-season notes and rumblings when concocting our hypotheticals.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst provided a list of teams that were already on the prowl for help at the beginning of November. Other notable names have ever so lightly stumbled into the rumor mill's crosshairs. These bread crumbs will be our guide as we seek to theoretically shake up the NBA at a time when it almost feels impossible to do so.