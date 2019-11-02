NBA Stars Who Could Surprisingly Be Traded

1 of 6

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

A common theme among the players who intrigue the most on this list: Their contracts aren't detriments. Eric Bledsoe too closely flirts with the wrong side of that line.

Milwaukee mostly received the stamp of approval last season after signing him to a four-year, $70 million extension ($54.5 million guaranteed). Then came the playoffs. And then Malcolm Brogdon was signed-and-traded to the Indiana Pacers.

And then 2019-20 tipped off.

Bledsoe's playoff problem now appears to be a regular-season problem. He's shooting 21.4 percent from three and 53.8 percent at the foul line. The Bucks haven't reached the rim on command compared to last year, and Bledsoe is at least partially responsible. Fewer of his looks are coming at the bucket, and defenses don't have to stick with him on the perimeter if he's not hitting triples.

At this rate, Bledsoe becomes most interesting as borderline salary-filler in a deal that lands the Bucks a more versatile offensive option.

Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

More Pistons talk is on the horizon, so we won't get carried away here. Basically, they won't trade one of their two most important players unless this season goes completely off the rails. And even if they embrace a teardown, Andre Drummond isn't a surefire goner.

Bigs who don't shoot threes don't have a particularly robust market. It'll be even harder to get quality assets for Drummond should his new team view him as an expiring contract.

If the Pistons believe he'll decline his player option for next season, they'll be better off signing him to a new deal on a cheaper annual salary, seeing where they end up entering 2020-21 and reassessing his trade market from there.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

The timing of Draymond Green's extension can be viewed in disparate terms. He isn't eligible to be traded until Feb. 2, less than a week before the deadline, so the Warriors either don't have enough time to move him or hammered out a deal with him when they did so that they'd have the option of moving him.

Stephen Curry's broken left hand will only intensify speculation. Don't buy into it. The Warriors don't sound like they're about to tank.

As majority owner Joe Lacob told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "It is against every single thing I and we stand for. We will fight like hell. Develop our young guys. Learn to win. You don't get better by trying to lose. Our entire organization is about winning. And we will win. Some bumps in the road, perhaps. But we will never accept losing."

Unnecessarily over the top? Most definitely. Especially when you consider how Golden State ended up with Harrison Barnes. But the Warriors' roster makeup has always suggested they were using this as a transition season and angling for a more serious run next year, when Klay Thompson is fully healthy and they know what they have in or have acquired using D'Angelo Russell.

Curry's absence only makes it easier to prioritize patience. To believe the Warriors would trade Green now, then, is to believe they planned on dealing him all along. That logic doesn't quite track. But hey, wilder things have happened.