Bulls Rumors: Chicago Has Begun Search for General Manager 'With a Louder Voice'

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

With the Chicago Bulls heading toward a third straight losing season, the team is reportedly looking to shake up its management.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, "the Bulls have started the early stages of adding a new face to the front office, with the position defined as a general manager 'with a louder voice.'"

Current general manager Gar Forman wouldn't be fired to make room but would instead be "reassigned into a scouting position," per Cowley.

Forman has been in this role since 2009, winning the NBA's Executive of the Year in 2011 after he put together a team that earned the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

However, the franchise has been on a downslide with just one playoff appearance in the last four years and zero series wins. The Bulls entered the All-Star break 19-36, closer to last place in the East than a playoff spot.

Fans have been calling to "Fire GarPax," hoping to remove both Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson.

Cowley reported in November that Forman was on the hot seat, although the executive has made it through the halfway point of the year and would seemingly maintain a role even with a new hire.

With Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Coby White, the Bulls have a solid young core to build around that could entice top executives.