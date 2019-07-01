Anonymous Source on Kevin Durant: Warriors' Drama 'Showed a Lack of Respect'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kevin Durant shook up the NBA landscape Sunday night, teaming up with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan on the Brooklyn Nets.

And the level of drama that accompanied his time with the Golden State Warriors—including a well-publicized argument with Draymond Green during the season that included Green reportedly telling Durant the Warriors had won a championship without him and didn't need him—played a part in his decision to switch uniforms, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

"When asked about all of the negative things that transpired with Durant and the Warriors over the past year, a source close to Durant said: 'All that showed a lack of respect for one of the greatest players to put that uniform on and the fact that he took all that abuse and still put his career on the line to help them win.'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.