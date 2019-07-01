Anonymous Source on Kevin Durant: Warriors' Drama 'Showed a Lack of Respect'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kevin Durant shook up the NBA landscape Sunday night, teaming up with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan on the Brooklyn Nets.

And the level of drama that accompanied his time with the Golden State Warriors—including a well-publicized argument with Draymond Green during the season that included Green reportedly telling Durant the Warriors had won a championship without him and didn't need him—played a part in his decision to switch uniforms, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated: 

"When asked about all of the negative things that transpired with Durant and the Warriors over the past year, a source close to Durant said: 'All that showed a lack of respect for one of the greatest players to put that uniform on and the fact that he took all that abuse and still put his career on the line to help them win.'"

                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Dubs Expected to Trade D-Lo

    Marc Stein: 'They will trade him. It's just a matter of when."

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Dubs Expected to Trade D-Lo

    Marc Stein: 'They will trade him. It's just a matter of when."

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie and KD Were Always Teaming Up

    🗣️ Stars talked teaming up before season 😬 KD was never going to Knicks alone ✍ @HowardBeck goes inside the Nets’ superteam

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Best FA Bargain Buys Still Available 💰

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Best FA Bargain Buys Still Available 💰

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemba Thanks Hornets in Players' Tribune Piece 🙌

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kemba Thanks Hornets in Players' Tribune Piece 🙌

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune