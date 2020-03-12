Adam Silver: NBA Hiatus Will Be at Least 30 Days, 'It's Possible' Season Is over

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined TNT's Inside the NBA on Thursday and discussed the league's decision to suspend the season because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

He said the hiatus will be "at least 30 days" and added "it's frankly too early to tell" what will happen when the league looks to resume play.

Silver also noted "it's possible" the season will not resume. "We just don't know more at this point."

"This was a split-second decision," Silver said of the decision to implement a suspension instead of canceling the season outright. "My thinking was, even if we're out for a month, even if we're out for six weeks, it's way premature."

There have been a number of developments in the sports world outside of the NBA when it comes to the coronavirus, including the NCAA's decision to cancel the men's and women's basketball tournaments and all other winter and spring championships, Major League Baseball's decision to cancel spring training and delay the start of the regular season, and the NHL's decision to suspend the season, much like the NBA.

Marc Stein of the New York Times shared some of the protocols in place for the NBA during the league's suspension:

While Silver left open the possibility the league will not return to action for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban appeared on Thursday's episode of ESPN's Get Up and said he expects games to resume and possibly carry into August.

CNN noted more than 124,500 people have been infected by the coronavirus, which has led to the deaths of more than 4,600 people.