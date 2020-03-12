Timeline of Coronavirus' Impact on Sports

Timeline of Coronavirus' Impact on SportsMarch 12, 2020
As the spread of the coronavirus accelerated across the United States, a number of sports leagues have altered their schedules in response to the pandemic.
According to CNN, at least 124,500 worldwide cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and more than 4,600 people have died.
As a result, the sports landscape has altered significantly, from playing games behind closed doors, canceling events and putting leagues on temporary suspension. Here's an updated look (all times ET) at the steps taken because of the coronavirus.
Thursday, March 12
- 3:08 p.m.: MLB cancels spring training games effective at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. The league also pushed back the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.
- 2:31 p.m.: NFL cancels its league meeting, which was originally scheduled to start March 29 in Palm Beach, Florida.
- 1:54 p.m.: Kansas athletic director Jeff Long announces the Jayhawks have canceled all athletic travel and suspended home and away athletics events indefinitely.
- 1:45 p.m.: Duke suspends all athletic activity "for the foreseeable future."
- 1:44 p.m.: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell confirms he tested positive for the coronavirus and thanks fans for their support.
- 1:36 p.m.: The NHL suspends the 2019-20 season effective Thursday, March 12. The league plans to resume "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent."
- 1:09 p.m.: The Big East cancels its men's basketball tournament, a step that was taken when Creighton and St. John's were at halftime of their game.
- 12:40 p.m.: The Big 12 cancels the men's and women's basketball tournaments. All further conference championships "will be evaluated by April 15."
- 12:17. p.m.: The Pac-12 cancels its men's basketball tournament "and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 championship events, effective immediately, until further notice."
- 12:15 p.m.: The ACC cancels the remainder of its men's basketball tournament. Florida State will be recognized as the tournament winner and earn the conference's automatic NCAA tournament bid.
- 11:54 a.m.: U.S. Soccer cancels matches for the senior men's and women's national teams in March and April.
- 11:47 a.m.: The SEC cancels the remainder of its men's basketball tournament.
- 11:47 a.m.: The AAC cancels its men's basketball tournament, which was set to begin Thursday, March 12.
- 11:45 a.m.: The Big Ten cancels the remainder of its men's basketball tournament.
- 11:42 a.m.: Major League Soccer suspends its 2020 season for 30 days.
- 11:35 a.m.: The International Tennis Federation postpones all ITF events until at least the week of April 20.
- 10:49 a.m.: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.
- 10:32 a.m.: The ATP suspends all tournaments until at least the week of April 20.
- 7:32 a.m.: La Liga postpones Matchdays 28 and 29.
- 5:24 a.m.: FIBA suspends all competitions indefinitely, beginning March 13.
- 12:34 a.m.: The NBA G League suspends the 2019-20 season.
Wednesday, March 11
- 9:31 p.m.: The NBA suspends the 2019-20 season "until further notice."
- 9:27 p.m.: Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
- 6:00 p.m.: Juventus announces that defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus "and is currently asymptomatic."
- 4:29 p.m.: The NCAA limits the attendance for the men's and women's basketball tournaments to "essential staff" and family members.
- 3:00 p.m.: The Ivy League cancels practices and competitions for spring athletics "through the remainder of the academic year." Member schools will determine whether their winter sports teams will compete in postseason tournaments.
Tuesday, March 10
- 11:21 a.m.: The Ivy League announces it canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments and limited the number of spectators who could attend spring sports.
This list will be updated as the situation continues to unfold. For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Duke, Kansas Suspend All Athletics
• Duke suspends all athletic competition • Duke's AD chairs the NCAA tourney committee • KU cancels all athletic travel indefinitely