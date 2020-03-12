Timeline of Coronavirus' Impact on Sports

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

As the spread of the coronavirus accelerated across the United States, a number of sports leagues have altered their schedules in response to the pandemic.

According to CNN, at least 124,500 worldwide cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and more than 4,600 people have died.

As a result, the sports landscape has altered significantly, from playing games behind closed doors, canceling events and putting leagues on temporary suspension. Here's an updated look (all times ET) at the steps taken because of the coronavirus.

Thursday, March 12

Wednesday, March 11

9:31 p.m. : The NBA suspends the 2019-20 season "until further notice."

9:27 p.m.: Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

6:00 p.m. : Juventus announces that defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus "and is currently asymptomatic."

4:29 p.m. : The NCAA limits the attendance for the men's and women's basketball tournaments to "essential staff" and family members.

3:00 p.m.: The Ivy League cancels practices and competitions for spring athletics "through the remainder of the academic year." Member schools will determine whether their winter sports teams will compete in postseason tournaments.

Tuesday, March 10

11:21 a.m.: The Ivy League announces it canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments and limited the number of spectators who could attend spring sports.

This list will be updated as the situation continues to unfold. For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.