Carlo Ancelotti: Everton Are 'Not Really Self-Isolating' Because of Coronavirus

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the Toffees are "not really self-isolating" because of the coronavirus but are taking preventative measures.

Ancelotti spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) about the current situation at the club and added that the Premier League had made the right decision to suspend the competition.

"We're not really self-isolating at all, but some prevention measures did come in after a player had a fever, but his temperature has dropped now and that’s the most important thing.

"The Premier League did stop eventually, and it's about time. It was the right decision faced with the scenario. We couldn't continue. Health is the most important thing for everyone: teams, fans, media, everyone who works in football.

"In theory, we ought to get back to work on March 22, but if the situation in general should worsen, how can we even think of that? If the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly, football cannot resume."

The Merseysiders announced on Friday that a player was self-isolating for seven days after reporting a high temperature and the club's training facility would close as a precaution:

Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs to have been affected by the coronavirus.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City and Bournemouth have all confirmed they have players in self-isolation in a bid to help contain the spread of the virus.

The Premier League is on hold until April 4, and a meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss how to continue the campaign, according to Sky Sports.

There has already been plenty of debate about what happens next, but Ancelotti said he was "not interested" because "football counts for zero right now."

The Italian was also critical of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's response to the pandemic:

Premier League fixtures had been scheduled to go ahead on the weekend of March 13 to 15 until Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

His diagnosis prompted an emergency Premier League meeting where the decision was finally made to halt the competition.