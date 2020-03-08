Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miss Bucks' Next 2 Games with Knee Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least a few games.

According to the team, Antetokounmpo will miss the final two games of the team's road trip with a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee. He'll be reevaluated ahead of the team's March 12 game against the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo is likely on his way to a second straight MVP in 2020. He's averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists through 57 games, helping the Bucks open a wide gulf between themselves and the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee received a scare in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Antetokounmpo, who landed awkwardly on his left leg in the fourth quarter, received a precautionary MRI after the game, though it appears the prognosis is far from the worst-case scenario.

With regard to the health of the 25-year-old, the Bucks' primary concern is ensuring he's ready for the postseason. Even without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, they have enough firepower to remain in first place in the East.

Milwaukee's hopes of an NBA Finals run hinge on the Greek Freak's performance, though. The Toronto Raptors successfully bottled him up in last year's postseason, which resulted in the Bucks' conference finals exit.

As long as Antetokounmpo's injury is as short-lived as expected, the team should be fine.