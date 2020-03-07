Joe Maddon Says Angels Won't Retaliate Against Astros: Let's Be Civil, Move On

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon doesn't want his players to take the law into their own hands when they face the Houston Astros this season.

"I'm going to have a talk with the boys about not doing anything," Maddon said Saturday, per USA Today's Gabe Lacques. "I think it's more appropriate to play the game. This has been bandied about enough. It's been sliced and diced and in the Veg-o-matic long enough. Let's go play baseball. Let's get things back together properly. Let's be civil about this and move on."



Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters in February he was concerned that opposing players would retaliate against the reigning American League champions as a result of their sign-stealing scandal.

Following an investigation, MLB concluded the Astros used a replay room to decode the opposing catcher's signs. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year—and dismissed by the team—while Houston received a $5 million fine and the forfeiture of multiple draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred didn't suspend any Astros players because he was concerned any punishments would be overturned on appeal. That, along with the fact that Houston is still recognized as the 2017 World Series winner, upset some inside the league.

Angels star Mike Trout was among those who criticized how MLB handled the scandal:

Finishing ahead of the Astros would be Los Angeles' best form of revenge, though it would be no easy feat since 35 games separated the teams in 2019.

The Astros host the Angels for a four-game series to open the regular season March 26, and many fans will be curious to see if L.A. sets the tone for how opponents handle Houston this year.