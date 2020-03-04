Lakers' LeBron James Says Anthony Davis 'Everything I Expected and More'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Following a 37-point performance by Anthony Davis in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, LeBron James heaped praise on his teammate.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron said:

"It's everything I expected and more. Obviously, that's why I wanted him here. When you get a generational talent like that and you got an opportunity to get him, you just try to do whatever you can to get him.

"I gave my opinion on what I thought he could bring to this franchise. I gave my thoughts about the player—but not only the player, the person. Hopefully, they took my advice to heart. And obviously, ultimately they made the decision to do what we did in the offseason. It's no surprise to me."

Davis' play coupled with an MVP-caliber performance from James this season are the biggest reasons why the Lakers are a Western Conference-best 47-13 and poised to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

