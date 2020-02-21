Report: Markieff Morris Agrees to Contract Buyout; Pistons PF to Be Free Agent

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 12: Markieff Morris #88 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on February 12, 2020 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Markieff Morris will be a free agent after reportedly receiving a buyout from the Detroit Pistons

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the nine-year veteran agreed to terms on a contract buyout Friday. 

There was speculation that Morris could be traded prior to the Feb. 6 deadline.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks all had interest in acquiring the 30-year-old. 

When the deadline passed without Morris being moved, a buyout seemed like the next logical step for him and the Pistons. They appear ready to fully engage with a rebuild after trading center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Morris signed a two-year, $6.56 million deal with the Pistons prior to this season. The second year was a player option worth $3.36 million. 

In 44 games with the Pistons this season, Morris averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He shot a career-high 39.7 percent from three-point range on 4.3 attempts per game. 

Given Morris' scoring efficiency and improved range with his shot, he will be an excellent option off the bench for a playoff contender to pursue after his buyout becomes official. 

