Eagles Rumors: Nigel Bradham Contract Option Declined; Saves $4.5M in Cap Space

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly informed linebacker Nigel Bradham on Tuesday he will be released.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the roster move, which is going to save the Eagles $4.465 million in space under the salary cap for the 2020 season, per Spotrac.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Bradham won't become a free agent until the new league year on March 18 because Philly is declining his option for 2020.

Bradham spent the past four seasons with the Eagles. He registered 61 total tackles, five passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown across 12 appearances during the 2019 season. He added five tackles in a Wild Card Round playff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In January, the 30-year-old Florida State product expressed optimism about staying in Philadelphia.

"Yeah, I don't see why not," he said. "I think I had a pretty good season. I think I played well. I had a couple injuries but that's nothing I can control. That's how it goes. I know this game is crazy, there's a lot of decisions to be made. You just never know. I feel like I got confidence. Why wouldn't I have confidence? Done a lot of things here, a lot of great plays, just gotta keep it going, man."

Bradham, who helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2018, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.

In all, the linebacker has recorded 619 total tackles, 34 passes defended, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in 115 regular-season games.

Bradham, who compiled a solid 64.7 Pro Football Focus grade in 2019, should generate immediate interest when he hits free agency next month. He's not a game-changing talent, but he's a proven commodity who can provide stability in the middle of a defense.

The Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders are among the teams that will be looking to upgrade their linebacker corps in the offseason.