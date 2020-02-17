Jeff Green Reportedly Agrees to 10-Day Contract with Rockets After Jazz Exit

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly added a veteran swingman to their rotation.

On Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the Rockets reached an agreement with Jeff Green. Green appeared in 30 games for the Utah Jazz earlier this season before they waived him in December.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Green will initially be on a 10-day contract:

Houston is 34-20 on the season and sitting in the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. It has shifted to a small-ball attack after trading Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks, and the 6'8" Green is a versatile piece who can defend bigger forwards or smaller wing players.

The Georgetown product has built a reputation as a streaky scorer since he entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft. He has played for the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Jazz as a journeyman.

Green averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for the Jazz this season but posted double-digit scoring totals every other season of his career except the 2016-17 campaign.

He is a career 33.3 percent shooter from three-point range, and his ability to shoot at a better clip will likely determine his playing time on his new team. James Harden and Russell Westbrook draw the majority of the opposition's attention and plenty of double-teams, which leads to open looks for those on the wing.

If Green can hit those, he can play a major role in the Rockets' playoff push in the daunting Western Conference.