Clippers Rumors: Evan Turner to Work Out for LAC Amid Timberwolves Buyout Talks

Veteran guard Evan Turner will reportedly work out for the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Haynes noted Turner was given permission to take part in the workout despite still being under contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves since a buyout is pending.

Turner, who was the No. 2 overall pick in 2010, is a 10th-year pro, and the Clippers would mark the sixth team he has appeared in a game with.

Turner was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Hawks for Kent Bazemore during the offseason, and he was traded again earlier this month when he went from Atlanta to Minnesota as part of a four-team deal that landed Clint Capela with the Hawks and Robert Covington with the Houston Rockets.

Since the trade, Turner has been inactive, and it looks as though he will come and go from Minnesota without ever playing in a game.

In 19 games for the Hawks this season, the 31-year-old Turner averaged 3.3 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per contest, which are all career lows.

Turner began his career with the 76ers before bouncing between the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Blazers, Hawks and Timberwolves.

His most productive season was in 2013-14, which he split between the Sixers and Pacers. Turner averaged a career-high 14.0 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

In the five seasons before 2019-20, Turner was primarily a bench player and averaged 28.0 minutes per night or less. Even so, he was capable of filling up the stat sheet and playing multiple positions, including point guard, shooting guard and small forward.

For his career, Turner owns averages of 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

Given his versatility and experience, Turner would be a good fit for a Clippers team that is looking to win the Western Conference and compete for a championship.

L.A. could use some guard depth behind Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet, plus with star small forward Paul George nursing a hamstring injury, Turner could come in handy until he returns.