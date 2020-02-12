Paul George Says 76ers Got 'Home-Court Cooking' from Refs in Win vs. Clippers

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 12, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, left, tries to get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have been nearly unbeatable at home this season, posting a 25-2 record at Wells Fargo Center while 10 games under .500 on the road.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George gave his reasoning for the Sixers' latest victory after L.A. fell 110-103 in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

"Some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least," George told reporters postgame.

When asked to explain further, George pointed to the foul disparity on the night. The Sixers had 11 team fouls to the Clippers' 19.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

