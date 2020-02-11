Luigi Maifredi: 'No Doubt' Pep Guardiola Will Join Juventus If He Exits Man City

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Former Juventus manager Luigi Maifredi has said Pep Guardiola could join the Old Lady if he decides to leave Manchester City.

The current Brescia technical coordinator told TuttoJuve (via Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness) "there is no doubt" Guardiola would become Juve manager, and stated the Italian champions were keen to tempt the former Barcelona coach to Turin last year:

"If he frees himself, there is no doubt that Guardiola will come to Juventus. The club wanted him last year, but he did nothing due to contracts or promises made to the club.

"It is normal that at the first negative results, his name is once again linked to the Bianconeri."

Maurizio Sarri is under pressure after Inter Milan went level on points with Juve at the top of the Serie A table following the Bianconeri's shock 2-1 loss on Saturday at Verona.

Sarri exited Chelsea at the end of last season and walked straight into the Turin post after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for a 10th consecutive league match to open the scoring against the Mastiffs, but second-half goals by Fabio Borini and Giampaolo Pazzini handed Juve their third loss of the season.

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Maifredi, who coached Juve in 1990-91, recommended his former team allow Sarri time to improve results. The 72-year-old added he doesn't believe the club will turn back to Allegri in the near future:

"I judge the voice of a possible return of Allegri not true," Maifredi said. "For me, it is right to continue with Sarri, at least until the end of the season."

Guardiola has suffered his most difficult campaign in charge since taking over the Sky Blues in 2016, and the current season has been hugely disappointing for the Catalan.

After two consecutive Premier League crowns, City have surrendered their title with a whimper. Liverpool lead the way at the top of the English top-flight by an incredible 22 points after an unbeaten season.

Guardiola's future ambitions are unknown. However, the 49-year-old has now had success in La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League. The Serie A title would complete the coach's role of honours in the best four leagues on the planet.

Juve will not tolerate failure in Italian football anytime soon. After eight seasons without Serie A success, the Old Lady have scooped an incredible eight consecutive championships.

Inter Milan have drawn level, and Sarri must react as soon as possible before his club look elsewhere for leadership.