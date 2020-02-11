Lakers Rumors: Tyler Johnson Drawing Interest from LAL; Clippers Also Linked

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly expected to check in with guard Tyler Johnson after he was waived by the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the update Tuesday.

Johnson fell out of favor in Phoenix with the coaching staff opting to give younger options, led by Jevon Carter and Ty Jerome, more playing time behind Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio in the backcourt rotation.

The 27-year-old Fresno State product averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 31 appearances for the Suns this season.

"It's the first time in my career I've had to get some DNPs, but it's not up to me," Johnson told reporters in December. "Obviously I want to be out there. All I can do is stay professional and work every day behind the scenes."

Johnson's best statistical season came with the Miami Heat in 2016-17. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range in 73 games.

The key question for the North Dakota may be whether he's seeking maximum minutes to rebuild his value or a chance to chase a championship with the Clippers or Lakers.

Both the Los Angeles teams feature crowded backcourt rotations.

The Clippers have Paul George, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley and Rodney McGruder. The Lakers feature Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Avery Bradley and Alex Caruso, with LeBron James also running the point on a consistent basis.

Johnson would be hard-pressed to receive double-digit minutes consistently with either team, so he may opt to see what other type of offers he gets after clearing waivers/