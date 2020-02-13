Ranking the Best Defensive Lines for the 2020 College Football Season

10 of 10

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The 2019 season was considered a rebuilding one for the Clemson Tigers' defensive front after it lost an all-time unit that included Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Albert Huggins.

The Tigers made it to the national championship game.

Yeah, coach Dabo Swinney's team is in reload mode.

The scary thing is Clemson played a makeshift unit up front that included several disappointments. After an explosive freshman season, Xavier Thomas fizzled. Nyles Pinckney had a good season in his first as a starter, but his statistical production dropped off too.

With Logan Rudolph leaving to pursue an acting career, the Tigers lost another body off the end, but they still have Justin Foster and K.J. Henry at the position. The biggest 2019 splash came from freshman Tyler Davis, who became a star and the most productive lineman and has elite potential.

But much of the excitement revolves around an incoming recruiting class that has as much buzz as any in the nation. The No. 1 player in 247Sports' composite rankings, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, will be a force right away.

Throw in 5-star defensive end Myles Murphy and 4-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, who was a 5-star prospect until the final rankings reshuffle, and you've got a trio who could help right away.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Charles Power said on The College Football Daily podcast:

"Watching Clemson this year, they were really piecing together the way that defense was constructed because they lost all those defensive lineman to the draft. ... They lost all their starters and some of their two-deep to the draft last year.



"They were running a three-man front. Their best defensive lineman this year was Tyler Davis, who was kind of like a back end Top247 in 2019 as a true freshman. Bryan Bresee, I think he could've started for them this year, if you could just superimpose him on the 2019 team."

That's exciting to think about, and the Tigers will be loaded yet again.

