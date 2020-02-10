Every Trade-Deadline Loser's Approach to 2020 NBA Free Agency

0 of 5

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline represents the last great push to add talent before the playoffs begin, a process that, aside from the buyout market, won't start again until the draft and free agency in the summer.

For those who messed up the deadline by executing some questionable trades or doing nothing at all, that's a long time to wait before fixing any mistakes. It's also plenty of time to formulate a plan.

With the 2020-21 salary cap projection set at $115 million, only a few teams will have significant space to add talent from what projects to be a weak free-agent class.

While it won't help this season, here's how every team that came away a loser at the deadline can rebound in free agency, no matter how much cash it'll have to work with.