Report: Derrick Rose Plans to Drop out of 2020 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Chicago fans hoping to see former Bull and hometown hero Derrick Rose in the skills competition during All-Star Weekend reportedly could be disappointed.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Detroit Pistons point guard plans on dropping out of the event in the Windy City. This comes after the NBA announced Rose as one of the eight participants in the competition that happens during All-Star Saturday.

The other seven participants are Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

While Rose was not named as an All-Star Game participant, the skills competition figured to be a way for him to perform in front of the fans who used to cheer for him in the United Center.

Rose can no longer be counted on like the player who captured the 2010-11 league MVP award as a member of the Bulls, but he has been impressive for the Pistons and is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.

He has been a bright spot for an 18-34 squad that is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference but will apparently not put that skill set on display during All-Star Weekend.