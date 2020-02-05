Cavaliers Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and More

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The rumor mill has started to spin rapidly before the NBA trade deadline, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are seemingly waiting for their moment to join the cycle.

But it's not because things are going well.

Since the calendar turned to 2020, Cleveland has mustered a 3-15 record. This dreadful stretch has included losses to fellow lottery-chasing teams in the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks (twice) and injury-plagued Golden State Warriors.

While the 13-38 Cavaliers should only have a long-term focus, that vision demands some uncomfortable choices.

Most notably, it means determining Kevin Love's future.

Granted, the decision might be easy at the deadline. Recent news suggests Cleveland won't find a trade right now.

"I don't see a logical landing spot," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said while appearing on the HoopsHype Podcast.

Nevertheless, the veteran forward will attract interest around the league. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated noted the Los Angeles Clippers have "kicked the tires" on Love, though he's not a preferred option for the organization.

Although it seems Love will remain in Cleveland until at least the summer, it's not a guarantee. He said the Cavs haven't given him assurance of that, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Tristan Thompson is a different story.

Love is under contract through 2022-23, according to HoopsHype. Thompson, conversely, is headed to unrestricted free agency this summer. The Cavaliers view him as a long-term piece, but no trade means they'd risk losing him for nothing.

And it seems likely he'd end up leaving in July anyway.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Thompson's camp wants him traded by Thursday's deadline.

"Anyone who trades for him now gets his Bird rights, which means that team can go over the salary cap this summer to re-sign him," Vardon said of the trade request. "It's certainly part of the reason Thompson's camp wants him traded."

While on The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted the Washington Wizards are interested in Thompson. Candace Buckner of the Washington Post confirmed the report.

Mannix noted the Clippers are also interested in Thompson for his rebounding ability. He's collected career-high averages of 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2019-20.

As for compensation, Fedor reported Cleveland is seeking a first-round pick in any trade involving Thompson.

Thompson's situation is undoubtedly the one to monitor as the trade deadline approaches.

Otherwise, the Cavs are looking at smaller deals. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said the New York Knicks had interest in John Henson, but the talks broke down. The Knicks have since fired team president Steve Mills, so what happens next is unclear.

Even if a trade materialized, though, the focus will remain on a potential Thompson deal before Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

