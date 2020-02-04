Report: Steve Mills Fired as Knicks President Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Steve Mills on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also reported the news, noting Scott Perry will take over basketball operations. Wojarnowski added "it is expected" that Perry will still be the general manager for the "foreseeable future."

Charania pointed out the team has already turned the page:

Wojnarowski reported the Knicks have a possible replacement in mind:

Mills' tenure with the Knicks began in 2013 as executive vice president and general manager before he became president in 2017 when Phil Jackson left the role.

Rumblings that Mills' time as president was limited came after New York fired head coach David Fizdale on Dec. 6. Fizdale was let go less than two seasons into his tenure, going 4-18 to start the 2019-20 season and 21-83 overall since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

The Athletic's Frank Isola reported Dec. 7 that Mills "will either be reassigned or simply removed from the building." The New York Post's Marc Berman also reported that Mills was "on shaky ground until his struggling team shows progress to owner James Dolan's liking."

The Knicks are 15-36 on the season.