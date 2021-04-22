Angels' Mike Trout Exits vs. Astros After Suffering Elbow Injury

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout exited the team's game against the Houston Astros on Thursday with a left elbow contusion.

The star took a pitch off of his elbow from Astros righthander Cristian Javier in the fourth inning, and while he took his base and remained in the game, he was pulled the following inning.

Durability has been something of a concern of late for Trout. He played 134 games in 2019 and hasn't appeared in more than 140 since the 2016 campaign.

He is slashing .393/.507/.804 with a NL-best six home runs, and 12 RBI this season and is a force in the middle of Los Angeles' lineup.

Trout is a future Hall of Famer and generational talent who has an incredible resume that features three league MVPs, a Rookie of the Year, eight Silver Sluggers and eight All-Star nods. He is a primary reason expectations were high this season for the Angels, and they surely need him back to live up to them.

Scott Schebler moved into center field when Trout went down on Thursday. While he could see an increased role while the team's star player is sidelined, it will be nearly impossible to replicate his production.