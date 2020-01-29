LeBron James and Lakers' Remembrance of Kobe Bryant Detailed in Report

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant, the entire organization convened Tuesday for a luncheon that served as a grieving and remembrance session at their headquarters in El Segundo. 

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, a number of Lakers players and executives shared stories about their history with Bryant. 

Oram reported LeBron James was the first person to speak, talking "for more than 10 minutes" about playing against Bryant in the NBA and having him as a teammate on the United States Olympic team. 

After James finished those stories, multiple sources told Oram the four-time MVP's final message to the Lakers was “God gave me wide shoulders for a reason," which according to Oram was to let them know he's prepared to "handle the burden of playing through grief in pursuit of the Lakers' 17th championship."

Oram noted senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis; assistant coaches Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon and Mike Penberthy; and Dwight Howard were among the other people who spoke during the lunch gathering. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

Related

    Stars Who've Been in the Same Place Way Too Long

    It's time for a change of scenery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars Who've Been in the Same Place Way Too Long

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Cook’s New Number Honors Gigi

    Lakers' Quinn Cook is changing to No. 28, combining Gigi's No. 2 jersey and Kobe's No. 8 (Shams)

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Cook’s New Number Honors Gigi

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe's Helicopter Lacked Warning System; Wasn't Required by FAA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe's Helicopter Lacked Warning System; Wasn't Required by FAA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Best 5-Man Lineup This Season 📋

    Ranking lineups is hard, but we give it a shot

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Every Team's Best 5-Man Lineup This Season 📋

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report