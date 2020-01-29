LeBron James and Lakers' Remembrance of Kobe Bryant Detailed in Report

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant, the entire organization convened Tuesday for a luncheon that served as a grieving and remembrance session at their headquarters in El Segundo.

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, a number of Lakers players and executives shared stories about their history with Bryant.

Oram reported LeBron James was the first person to speak, talking "for more than 10 minutes" about playing against Bryant in the NBA and having him as a teammate on the United States Olympic team.

After James finished those stories, multiple sources told Oram the four-time MVP's final message to the Lakers was “God gave me wide shoulders for a reason," which according to Oram was to let them know he's prepared to "handle the burden of playing through grief in pursuit of the Lakers' 17th championship."

Oram noted senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis; assistant coaches Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon and Mike Penberthy; and Dwight Howard were among the other people who spoke during the lunch gathering.

