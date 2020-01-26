Dion Waiters Blames Himself for Heat Suspensions: 'I Made Immature Decisions'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

On Sunday, Miami Heat swingman Dion Waiters spoke about the three times the Miami Heat have suspended him this season.

"I'm a grown man," he said while not discussing the specifics of any of the incidents, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I don't point fingers. I could easily say this and that, but at the end of the day, it's me. I made immature decisions. So, you know, I take full responsibility."

The AP detailed the three suspensions that cost him approximately $1.4 million in salary this season and ended his chances at earning a $1.1 million bonus he would have made if he appeared in 70 games this season.

Waiters was suspended for the season opener because he complained about playing time, for 10 games in November for taking cannabis-infused gummies on the team plane and creating a situation where he needed medical attention, and for two additional weeks in December for "continued violations of team policy."

The Syracuse product made his season debut during Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, finishing with 14 points behind four three-pointers.

Miami is tied for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with the Toronto Raptors in a tight race that features a mere two games of separation between the Nos. 2 and 6 seeds.

Every game will be important down the stretch, and having someone who can take advantage of the space created playing alongside Jimmy Butler and hit from three-point range can be valuable.

Waiters can fill that role if he remains on the floor the rest of the season.