Browns Rumors: Ex-Giants HC Ben McAdoo Interviewing for Job on Coaching Staff

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 24, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on after a 51-17 loss against the Los Angeles Rams after their game at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are assembling a new coaching staff around new head coach Kevin Stefanski, and former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was at the Browns' facility Friday morning:

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, McAdoo is in Cleveland "interviewing for an offensive position." 

Cabot added: "Stefanski has yet to hire an offensive coordinator, so that role is still open. He also hasn't determined yet if he'll call his own plays." 

Stefanski was hired as the Browns head coach this month to replace fired Freddie Kitchens after the first-year head coach went 6-10 in 2019. The 37-year-old held various coaching positions for the Minnesota Vikings since 2006 and most recently served as their offensive coordinator in 2019.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

