National Signing Day 2020: Ranking the Top 25 Offensive Prospects

Although December has become the most critical period of the recruiting year, national signing day remains an exciting part of the college football calendar.

Unsigned prospects will ink their national letters of intent on the first Wednesday of February to wrap up the 2020 cycle.

Recruiting services do an outstanding job highlighting these players throughout their high school careers. We've monitored the prospects along the way, watching camp performances, highlight videos and All-American showcases and reading constant updates.

And now, the final product has arrived.

B/R has highlighted our 25 favorite prospects on both offense and defense, also merging for a final top 50. A brief look at each player's college outlook accompanies all 25.