NBA All-Star Game 2020 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced Thursday night.

Before we get started unpacking who should be on the roster, who should be starting and who could be the biggest snubs of the year, let's take a quick look at the 10 players who were voted to start:

Now let's take a closer look at each conference and how the rest of the All-Star selection process might shake out.

Eastern Conference Starters

This played out as expected based on the early voting returns, and it's hard to argue against any of these guys being on the All-Star team.

At surface level, the biggest snub appears to be Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 20.3 points, 7 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his first season with the Miami Heat.

Is he deserving of a spot over Joel Embiid or Pascal Siakam, though?

Projected East Reserves

Here's a look at our projected Eastern Conference reserves:

G Ben Simmons, 76ers

G Bradley Beal, Wizards

F Bam Adabeyo, Heat

F Jimmy Butler, Heat

F Khris Middleton, Bucks

F Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

F Jayson Tatum, Celtics

The guard options in the East are fairly thin, so there's a good chance the bench will be made up of five frontcourt players.

That would leave two spots for Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry and comeback story Derrick Rose, among other guard options, so expect two of those guys to wind up among the biggest snubs.

Snubs: Andre Drummond (DET), Kyle Lowry (TOR), Derrick Rose (DET)

Western Conference Starters

Really hard to argue with any of these guys being in the starting lineup.

Guys like Damian Lillard, Paul George and Nikola Jokic are having excellent seasons, but they don't quite stack up to the guys who were chosen over them.

Projected West Reserves

Here's a look at our projected Western Conference reserves:



G Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G Chris Paul, Thunder

G Russell Westbrook, Rockets

F Paul George, Clippers

F Rudy Gobert, Jazz

F Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

F Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Will Devin Booker finally make his first All-Star Game?

Has rookie Ja Morant shown enough to be part of the conversation?

Will Brandon Ingram be rewarded for his breakout season with the Pelicans?

There are a lot of compelling storylines in the Western Conference and plenty of potential for people to be outraged over perceived snubs.

Snubs: Devin Booker (PHO), Donovan Mitchell (UTA), Ja Morant (MEM), Karl Anthony Towns (MIN)

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.