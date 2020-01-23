LeBron James Records Triple-Double as Lakers Beat Kyrie Irving, Nets 128-113

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers handed the Brooklyn Nets their fifth straight loss by defeating them 128-113 at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

The Lakers led by as many as 10 points in the opening quarter, but Brooklyn climbed back and cut the deficit to 38-35 entering the second. That would be a trend throughout the contest. The third quarter saw the Lakers with a 90-77 advantage, only for the Nets to put together a 12-2 run and make it a one-possession game once again.

The Lakers were finally able to pull away in the fourth quarter, entering with a 10-point lead and building from there. The Western Conference leaders' largest lead was 21 points.

While Anthony Davis was able to start despite recently tweaking his bruised gluteus maximus, starting center JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms) was kept out. Dwight Howard started for McGee and recorded his fifth double-double of the season.

Just before tipoff, Davis and James were named to the 2020 All-Star Game. James will be a captain alongside Milwaukee Bucks reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Davis was named a starter.

James was the game's leading scorer and notched his 10th triple-double of the 2019-20 campaign. Only Dallas Mavericks reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic has more (12).

The Nets were without veteran reserve center DeAndre Jordan (dislocated finger), but All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was available after missing Monday night's matchup against Philadelphia with hamstring tightness and a 26-game absence before that because of a right shoulder impingement.

Los Angeles improved to 36-9 and cushioned its lead atop the Western Conference, while the Nets dropped to 18-25 as they cling to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Notable Performances

LAL F LeBron James: 27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

LAL F Kyle Kuzma: 16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist

LAL F Anthony Davis: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

LAL C Dwight Howard: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

BKN G Kyrie Irving: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

BKN F Taurean Prince: 18 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

BKN G Caris LeVert: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

BKN F Wilson Chandler: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

What's Next?

Both teams will return to action Saturday night. Brooklyn will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons, and L.A. will finish its five-game road trip at Philadelphia.