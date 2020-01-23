Gervonta Davis Sued by Jeweler over Alleged $250,000 Unpaid Bill

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Boxer Gervonta Davis is being sued after allegedly failing to pay a jewelry bill of $250,000, according to TMZ Sports.

Philadelphia's Shyne Jewelers said in the lawsuit the 25-year-old knowingly provided a counterfeit check for the merchandise he ordered.

"Davis knew that the cashier's check was counterfeit and he acted intentionally and with malicious intent," the suit says.

The lawsuit asks Davis to either return the jewelry or pay the $250,000 plus interest in addition to damages.

