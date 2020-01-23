Gervonta Davis Sued by Jeweler over Alleged $250,000 Unpaid Bill

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Boxer Gervonta Davis attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Boxer Gervonta Davis is being sued after allegedly failing to pay a jewelry bill of $250,000, according to TMZ Sports

Philadelphia's Shyne Jewelers said in the lawsuit the 25-year-old knowingly provided a counterfeit check for the merchandise he ordered.

"Davis knew that the cashier's check was counterfeit and he acted intentionally and with malicious intent," the suit says.

The lawsuit asks Davis to either return the jewelry or pay the $250,000 plus interest in addition to damages.

    

