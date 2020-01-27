NBA Power Rankings: Utah Closes in on Lakers, Bucks as League Mourns Kobe Bryant

4 of 14

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

15. New Orleans Pelicans (15)

Zion Williamson may not make four threes in a game again this season, but his perimeter-fueled scoring barrage defined his debut Wednesday. It also illustrated one of the key elements that makes him so exciting: thrilling unpredictability.

New Orleans lost Williamson's first two games as the top pick shuttled to and from the bench on a strict minutes limit, but his double-double got the Pels past the Boston Celtics on Sunday, 123-108.

In three games so far, Williamson is averaging 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds on 66.7 percent shooting in only 22.2 minutes per game. Other than looking a little tentative in the first three quarters of his debut, Williamson has been as advertised.

Which is to say: spectacular.

14. Memphis Grizzlies (14)

Memphis' seven-game winning streak, which vaulted it into playoff position and earned some much-deserved attention for Ja Morant and Co., ended with Monday's loss to the Pelicans. Boston plastered the Grizz by 24 points on Wednesday, as well, giving them just their second set of back-to-back defeats since early December.

As Memphis continues its surprising pursuit of a playoff spot, it'll do well to remember that pace and passing played significant roles in its season-altering run.

The Grizzlies got out in transition on 18.9 percent of their possessions during their seven-game winning streak, which ranked second in the league over that span. They were also second with a 67.7 assist percentage. Both figures were better than Memphis' full-season rates, and both had plenty to do with a spike in scoring efficiency.

So did luck, though. And the Grizzlies will need to focus on the defensive end, where it ranks 21st, in order to offset inevitable offensive regression.

It'll also help if Morant keeps breaking out the shiftiest hesitation moves in the game, one of which he used to help beat Phoenix on Sunday and close the week with a 2-2 mark.

13. Houston Rockets (8)

Russell Westbrook has done some stat-stuffing in his day, but it had been a while since he had a game like Friday's 131-124 win over the Wolves. Though it was his eighth career game with at least 45 points and 10 assists, it was the first time he'd produced those totals since 2017.

James Harden was just 3-of-13 from the field in that contest, continuing a wretched January in which he's shooting 35.6 percent from the floor and 25.2 percent from deep. He's missed 80 of his last 100 threes.

He also missed Sunday's 117-110 loss in Denver, during which Westbrook did what he could do shoulder a suddenly unmanageable playmaking load. Russ' 10 turnovers were a season high, but we could see him approach that number again if Harden misses more time.

The Rockets, 2-2 this week, have lost five of their last seven games and will face the Utah Jazz and Trail Blazers on the road to start the final week of January. Things have been better in Houston.

12. Indiana Pacers (12)

Indiana responded to Monday's 30-point shellacking in Utah with a 112-87 road win over Phoenix on Wednesday. T.J. Warren led the way in that bounceback with 25 points, hit the Warriors with 33 on Friday and is definitely overdue for some praise in this space.

Warren has played in every game for a Pacers squad that has struggled to keep its rotation healthy all year, and his reliable scoring has been critical to his team's consistency. Indiana hasn't lost more than two games in a row since starting 0-3, and though it defends a bit better with Warren off the floor, he's been increasingly tasked with difficult assignments on that end.

Earlier in his career, Warren wasn't trustworthy enough on D to warrant consideration for high-stress matchups. That head coach Nate McMillan trusts him against tough opponents counts as real progress.

Indy finished its five-game trip out West with a 3-2 mark and is 7-2 in its last nine games.

11. Philadelphia 76ers (13)

Fresh off winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Ben Simmons was "ridiculously dominant" in last Monday's 117-111 win over the Nets.

In addition to a career-high 34 points, Simmons also turned in 12 rebounds and 12 assists while cranking up the defensive intensity during the fourth quarter. With fellow perimeter-harassment specialist Matisse Thybulle also causing havoc, the Sixers collected a whopping six steals in the game's final 12 minutes. Simmons swiped five on his own in the game.

He can't let up.

Joel Embiid is still out, and the Sixers will also be without Josh Richardson for at least a couple of weeks after the guard had to leave Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors with a strained left hamstring. Earlier this year, he missed six games with an injury to his right hamstring, and we should expect Philly to exercise at least that much caution with this one.

Winners in five of its last six (Wednesday's road stumble in Toronto being the only blemish), Philadelphia looks stabler than it has in a while. Its defense, despite the absences of Richardson and Embiid, was still sturdy enough to hold the Los Angeles Lakers to 91 points Saturday. Prior to that, nobody had held L.A. under 95 points this season.