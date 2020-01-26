Lakers Icon Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Maria Die After Helicopter Crash

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash.

The city of Calabasas confirmed the news.

According to TMZ Sports, the 41-year-old and his 13-year-old daughter were traveling in a private helicopter before it crashed in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office confirmed that five people died with no survivors and that an investigation is ongoing.

Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times reported the helicopter crashed into a hillside.

Bryant spent his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016, helping the team win five NBA titles.

The 18-time All-Star also won two scoring titles, two Finals MVP awards and a regular-season MVP in 2007-08. He also won two Olympic gold medals playing for Team USA.

He finished his career with 33,643 points scored, which ranked third in NBA history from the time he retired until LeBron James passed him on the scoring list Saturday night.

Bryant was supportive of James passing him in the record books, tweeting out a positive message Saturday after the record-breaking points.

"I'm happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers," James said after the game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Bryant remained active following his playing career, winning an Academy Award for his animated short "Dear Basketball." He also hosted "Detail" on ESPN+ where he provided in-depth breakdowns of games.

He was listed as an eligible candidate for the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 and is a near lock to get in on the first ballot.