Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poster Dunk on Lakers' LeBron James Was 'Pretty Nice'

During the Boston Celtics' 139-107 blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Jaylen Brown put LeBron James on a poster, which was surely a career highlight.

After the game, Brown admitted he enjoyed the moment:

It was a strong game from Brown overall as he finished with 20 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.

And now he can say he's dunked over James just like teammate Jayson Tatum, who caught the King during Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals when James still played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That's a bragging-rights moment in any player's career.

Of course, Tatum still believed his dunk was better:

And James took it all in stride:

Brown is having an excellent fourth season, averaging 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three. That likely relates to him enjoying the game this season after appearing to lose his joy on the court during Boston's disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

"I kind of got pushed to the side, and that kind of messed with my confidence a little bit," Brown told B/R's Yaron Weitzman regarding his struggles last year. "Not only did I start not believing in myself that much, but I started overthinking, and that's when anxiety and stuff came in. It took me a while to get out of that."

"Sometimes you're as good as the role you're in," he added.

The Celtics appeared to have chemistry issues all season long last year, with not enough basketballs to go around for Brown, Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford, among others. This year, the team's chemistry appears to be much better, and the result has been a 28-14 record and an All-Star-worthy campaign from Brown.

And a highlight-reel dunk over James, too.