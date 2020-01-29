National Signing Day 2020: Ranking the Top 25 Defensive Prospects

0 of 25

The unanimous top-ranked defender in this year's recruiting class is Damascus, Maryland, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who likely will play on the interior of the line but is versatile enough to play at all positions up front.

It's no different in B/R's look at this year's top 25 defenders. Bresee is the best high school player in the country.

But who fleshes out the list behind him?

With multiple Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, this is a star-studded list full of future playmakers at all three levels of the defense. This has the potential to be the deepest and best group of defenders in a long time.

The linebacking corps is particularly strong this year, with several of the top players spread all across the country. There are plenty of game-breaking defensive backs, too.

Using the 247Sports Composite rankings, a look at other recruiting services, film study and upcoming opportunity, B/R attempted to rank the top 25 defensive players in this year's class. Recruiting, as they say, isn't an exact science, but it's fun to project just who is going to make an impact and when.

So, let's take a look at Bresee and Co. to see just how the 2020 recruiting class defenders shook out heading into the final couple of weeks of this year's recruiting cycle.