Kyrie Irving on Leadership Role with Nets: 'It's Not Like I'm an Assh--e'

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving defended his leadership style while addressing the media Friday.

As seen in this video courtesy of SNY, Irving said his main goal as a leader is to be "communicative" and "impact winning":

Irving came under fire this week after a 117-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers when he said the Nets have "glaring" needs and singled out certain players who he believes will be part of the team moving forward.

