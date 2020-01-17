Kyrie Irving on Leadership Role with Nets: 'It's Not Like I'm an Assh--e'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2020

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving defended his leadership style while addressing the media Friday.

As seen in this video courtesy of SNY, Irving said his main goal as a leader is to be "communicative" and "impact winning":

Irving came under fire this week after a 117-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers when he said the Nets have "glaring" needs and singled out certain players who he believes will be part of the team moving forward.

       

