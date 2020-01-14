Logan Morrison: 'So Many' MLB Teams Cheat Using Video; Names Yankees, Dodgers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Logan Morrison #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Logan Morrison doesn't believe MLB's sign-stealing problem ends with the Houston Astros

The Milwaukee Brewers first baseman wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post he believes other teams have been guilty of similar infractions.

"I know from first hand accounts that the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros, and Red Sox all have used film to pick signs," he wrote, per NJ Advance Media's Brendan Kuty. "Just want you guys to know the truth. I personally think it's a tool in a tool belt to pick signs, but if we are going to be punishing people for it. Don't half ass it."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stroman Calls Out Alex Cora After Sign-Stealing Scandal

    Cora was critical of how Stroman competes and now Mets starter is clapping back

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stroman Calls Out Alex Cora After Sign-Stealing Scandal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Biggest Victims of Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    5 Biggest Victims of Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal

    Buster Olney
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Rockies, Cardinals Exchanging Names for Potential Arenado Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Rockies, Cardinals Exchanging Names for Potential Arenado Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Aaron Judge Deletes IG Post Congratulating Jose Altuve on 2017 MVP

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Aaron Judge Deletes IG Post Congratulating Jose Altuve on 2017 MVP

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report