Doug Williams Reassigned in Redskins Front Office After Ron Rivera Hire

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Former quarterback Doug Williams has been reassigned within the Washington Redskins front office and will be named senior vice president of player development.

He had previously served as the team's senior vice president of player personnel since 2017 and has been in the personnel department since 2015. The new position allows him to work directly with the players as opposed to in the front office.

"We want to create an atmosphere that is all about the players," head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "Doug will be an invaluable asset in player development in making sure that all of our players have the guidance and resources needed to be successful on and off the field."

He will now report directly to Rivera.

The 64-year-old was in the NFL from 1978-89, including four years with the Washington Redskins. He is best known for leading the 1987 squad to the Super Bowl, winning the game's MVP award after throwing four touchdown passes in a win over the Denver Broncos.

His experience could be a valuable resource to a Redskins squad full of young players that haven't seen much success at this level. The team finished 3-13 in 2019, and the franchise hasn't won a playoff game since 2005.

Williams' movement within the organization is part of a significant restructure in the front office this offseason.

Team president Bruce Allen and senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer were both let go, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.